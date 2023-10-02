Jan De Nul orders world’s largest cable-laying vessel from China

October 2, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Jan De Nul has placed an order for an extra-large cable-laying vessel (CLV) at China’s CMHI Haimen shipyard, which, with its cable-carrying capacity of 28,000 tonnes, is said to be the world’s largest.

Source: Jan De Nul

Named Fleeming Jenkin, the CLV will be equipped with three cable carousels, two mounted on deck and third below deck, and a large hold for fiber optic cables, capable of laying up to four cables simultaneously.

The vessel is powered by engines that can run on biofuel and green methanol and the hybrid power plant on board contributes to the reduction of CO2 emissions and optimal fuel usage. It combines the generators with a 2.5 MWh battery and drive technology, designed for peak shaving, load smoothening, spinning reserve and optimized engine loading.

Jan De Nul stated that negotiations were ongoing for key equipment to be delivered from Europe and that recruitment had already started for extra crew and staff members to operate the vessel.

“We stand firm in our belief in the energy transition. Following our previous investments in the jack-up vessel Voltaire and crane vessel Les Alizés for the installation of the next-gen wind turbines and their foundations, we now proceed with this magnificent cable-laying vessel,” said Philippe Hutse, Director Offshore Energy Division at Jan De Nul Group.

“Thanks to her unprecedented capabilities, Fleeming Jenkin will be a perfect fit for the interconnector and export cable markets.”

According to Jan De Nul, the DP2 vessel will be equipped with a highly advanced dual exhaust filter system that removes up to 99% of nanoparticles from emissions using a diesel particulate filter (DPF) and a selective catalytic reduction system (SCR) for NOx removal.

The ULEv system also significantly reduces exhaust gas pollutants, the company said, noting that thanks to it, the vessel complies with European Stage V emission standards for inland waterway vessels and meets the EURO VI emission limits.

Fleeming Jenkin is designed to install cables into ultra-deep waters up to 3,000 meters. On the aft deck, it is equipped with a chute and a cable-laying wheel. In combination with the tensioners, the chute allows installation of cables in shallow waters, while the tensioners enable the vessel to handle and control cable tensions up to 150 tonnes.

The vessel is named after Henry Charles Fleeming Jenkin (1833-1885), born in England and a Regius Professor of Engineering at the University of Edinburgh, who, as an electrical and cable engineer, was an active pioneer in offshore cable installation.

It will join the Jan De Nul fleet in 2026 – currently consisting of two jack-up installation vessels, three floating crane installation vessels, five rock installation vessels and two multipurpose vessels.