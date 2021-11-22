Jan De Nul, LS Cable complete first subsea cables for Dutch offshore wind farms

November 22, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

LS Cable & System and Jan De Nul have completed the first lot of submarine power cables for the Hollandse Kust Noord and West Alpha offshore wind projects in the Netherlands.

This first lot, including more than 90 kilometers of cables, consists of the complete cables for Hollandse Kust Noord and the nearshore section for the Hollandse Kust West Alpha.

Jan De Nul’s cable-laying vessel (CLV) Isaac Newton will load the 220 kV AC cables at LS Cable’s factory in Donghae, South Korea, and transport them to the Netherlands for installation in April 2022.

In the nearshore area, the tracked vertical injector Moonfish will bury the cables up to 8 meters below the seabed level. The burial offshore is taken care of by the trencher UTV1200, supported by the multipurpose vessel Adhémar de Saint-Venant.

Jan De Nul will also install multiple cable protection systems and rock berms at the cable crossings along the route.

“The successful delivery of the first 90 km of cables is the first major milestone for our project. We look forward to installing these cables in Q2 2022 by means of our custom-built tracked vertical injector Moonfish and our offshore installation vessels Isaac Newton and Adhémar de Saint-Venant,” Jeroen Devos, project manager at Jan De Nul.

Jan De Nul and LS Cable & System are jointly responsible for the design, supply, installation, protection and testing of the 210 kilometers of submarine power cables for Hollandse Kust Noord and West Alpha.

LS Cable is responsible for the design, manufacturing, termination and testing of the submarine power cables, as well as for the 10.5 kilometers of land cables and approximately 1 kilometer of platform cables. Jan De Nul’s scope includes the transport and installation of the submarine power cables.

The onshore and platform cables were transported to the project site earlier in 2021.

Hollandse Kust Noord is planned to be completed by the end of 2022, with the Hollandse Kust West Alpha set to be finished by the end of 2023. Both offshore wind farms will have an installed capacity of 700 MW.