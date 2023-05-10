Japan sees start of continuous supply of biofuel for ships on commercial basis

May 10, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

Toyota Tsusho Corporation and Toyotsu Energy Corporation have launched Japan’s first continuous supply of biodiesel blended fuel (biofuel) on a commercial basis to ships operated by Toyofuji Shipping Co., Ltd. at the Port of Nagoya.

Illustration only / Courtesy of Toyota Tsusho

According to Toyota Tsusho, the launch follows repeated biofuel supply trials for ships that the company conducted at the Port of Nagoya, as well as studies into its effectiveness and practical application.

The company said the realisation of the supply is the first step in establishing a supply chain and regular use of biofuels in Japan, helping to promote carbon neutrality in the shipping industry. It added it is aiming to further promote and expand the use of biofuels, and will aim to increase the volume of biofuels handled at the Nagoya port as well as conduct verification tests at other ports in the future.

It stated: “The Toyota Tsusho Group will continue to contribute toward the transition to a carbon-neutral society by accelerating businesses contributing to the reduction of GHG through the industrial life cycle and promoting initiatives toward carbon neutrality, so as to pass on a better global environment to the children of the future.”

Toyota Tsusho conducted its first biofuel operation trial at the Port of Singapore in April 2021, and since then, it said it has conducted verification tests for the commercialisation of biofuel, such as its effectiveness and supply operations, including biofuel supply trials at the Port of Nagoya from April 2022 using ship-to-ship bunkering, a method of fueling tugboats and coastal trading vessels operating within the port by a fuel supply ship sideways.