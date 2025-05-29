Back to overview
Home Clean Fuel Moeve and Armas Trasmediterránea strike marine biofuel supply deal

Moeve and Armas Trasmediterránea strike marine biofuel supply deal

Business Developments & Projects
May 29, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Spanish energy major Moeve, formerly Cepsa, has reached a strategic agreement with compatriot shipping company Armas Trasmediterránea to supply second-generation (2G) marine biofuels in the Canary Islands, marking what is said to be Moeve’s largest biofuel supply to date and its first in this region.

Courtesy of Moeve

As disclosed, approximately 40,000 tons are set to be delivered through December 2025 under a long-term contract, with the potential for extension into 2026.

“Second-generation (2G) renewable biofuels can reduce CO2 emissions by up to 90% throughout their life cycle compared to traditional fuels, accelerating the energy transition and enabling sustainable mobility in hard-to-electrify sectors such as maritime transport,” Moeve claimed, adding that they can also be used with existing infrastructure and engines.

Samir Fernández, Director of Marine Fuel Solutions at Moeve, stated: “The agreement with Grupo Armas Trasmediterránea opens a major door for us, positioning us as a key player in the decarbonization of the maritime sector in the Canary Islands. We are determined to continue expanding across Spanish territory, strengthening our leadership in the production and sale of marine biofuels.”

Óscar Martínez, Corporate Commercial Director at Armas Trasmediterránea, stressed that this “step forward in biofuel adoption” reinforces the company’s commitment to decarbonizing the maritime transport sector and, in particular, protecting the marine environment, adding: “It’s not only our natural working environment, it’s also a heritage we have the responsibility to preserve.”

Beatriz Calzada, President of the Port Authority of Las Palmas, said the agreement “aligns perfectly with our strategy to transition toward green fuels. Our goal is to deliver operational excellence and offer a diverse range of services to our clients.” Meanwhile, Pedro Suárez, President of the Port Authority of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, emphasized: “We’ve spent years proactively positioning ourselves in the energy transition, with a strong commitment to sustainability. This first fuel supply marks a key milestone toward enabling more sustainable port calls and a more competitive port overall.”

It is worth mentioning that Moeve produces these biofuels at its San Roque Energy Park, Cádiz, and La Rábida Energy Park, Huelva, and already supplies Spain’s main ports, including Algeciras, Barcelona, Ceuta, and Huelva.

This progress is considered a part of the company’s 2030 Positive Motion strategy, through which it seeks to promote the decarbonization of heavy transport (air, sea, and land) via the production of green molecules. Moeve aims to become the leading producer of biofuels in Spain and Portugal by 2030, with a production capacity of 2.5 million tons per year.

READ MORE

Related news

List of highlighted news articles