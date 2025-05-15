Back to overview
CPN performs 'record-breaking' B24 biofuel bunkering operation

CPN performs ‘record-breaking’ B24 biofuel bunkering operation

Business Developments & Projects
May 15, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Hong Kong-based bunker supplier Chimbusco Pan Nation Petro-Chemical (CPN) has achieved a new milestone by completing China’s largest B24 marine biofuel bunkering operation.

CPN via LinkedIn

According to CPN, the ‘record-breaking’ operation took place in Hong Kong on May 15 when the company delivered 6,300 MT of B24 very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) to the containership XIN Los Angeles.

The latest operation overshadows CPN’s previous record of 5,500 MT delivered in February 2025 to the same containership.

CPN reported supplying more than 44,000 metric tons of biofuels in Hong Kong in 2024, which accounted for more than 96% market share.

At the beginning of 2025, the company delivered ISCC-EU-certified B24 marine biofuel to Royal Caribbean’s 2008-built cruise ship Celebrity Solstice in Hong Kong.

Prior to this, CPN provided biofuel to container shipping company Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL) for its first biofuel bunkering operation in Hong Kong and teamed up with Singapore-based shipping company Swire Shipping, part of Swire Group, on a sustainable B24 biofuel trial on Swire’s transpacific service.

CPN also formed a partnership with Hong Kong and China Gas Company (Towngas) to develop domestic and international green methanol marine fuel markets and promote Hong Kong as a green marine fuel center.

