Japanese company to set up power cable factory in Scotland

April 27, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Japan-headquartered Sumitomo Electric Industries is planning to establish a power cable factory in Scotland which will supply cables for offshore wind farms and grid connections.

Osamu Inoue and Neil Gray. Source: Sumitomo Electric

“Sumitomo Electric has the technologies necessary for the development of a green society and will work with the Scottish and UK governments and other stakeholders on future offshore wind power and interconnector projects in the region,” said Osamu Inoue, President and COO of Sumitomo Electric.

The Japanese company stated that it would through local production, stable supply, and long-term operation and maintenance services in the UK and other European markets be able to meet the needs of customers and enhance its presence in the market.

“I am absolutely delighted that Sumitomo Electric will be coming to Scotland. This significant announcement demonstrates the strength of confidence investors have in our vision for a net zero economy,” said Neil Gray, Scottish Cabinet Secretary for Wellbeing Economy, Fair Work and Energy.

“Sumitomo Electric has a proven track record in renewables technology that will be invaluable to supporting Scotland’s rapidly expanding offshore wind sector, with ambitions for more than 27 GW of generating capacity to be delivered through ScotWind.”

According to Gray, the Scottish Government, Scottish Development International, and Highlands and Islands Enterprise will continue to work closely with Sumitomo Electric to foster the partnership and unlock the opportunities the global renewables revolution presents.