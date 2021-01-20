JDR lands umbilical deal in Malaysia

January 20, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

JDR has won a contract with UMD Energy to manufacture and supply a 2.7 kilometres long subsea production umbilical for the Ledang Redevelopment Segment 2 project, offshore Malaysia.

The umbilical will provide connection from the unmanned remote platform to the subsea production control system.

JDR will also supply cable accessories and four service technicians for installation and commissioning.

JDR said it won the contract due to its ability to meet UMD Energy’s customisation requirements for the umbilical to withstand harsh subsea conditions, and capacity to deliver the project with a lead time of eight months.

This is also JDR’s first project of this type in Malaysia.

JK Lim, region manager for Singapore at JDR, said:

“Asia is an important region to us, and we see great potential for our subsea technology here. We are proud to be working with UMD Energy on this exciting oil and gas project.

“This is testament to our global team of technical experts and problem solvers, and we hope to demonstrate that the combination of our high-quality technology and transparent approach built on long-term customer engagement, not only ensures we deliver the precise solution they need, but also opens more doors in this region.”

The umbilical and accessories will be manufactured at JDR’s facility in Littleport UK.

After manufacturing, JDR will package and ship the umbilical by sea using a bespoke 8m cable installation reel.

Delivery will take place in May 2021.