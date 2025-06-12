AHTS Skandi Cutter; Source: DOF
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy Multi-year extension for DOF’s 2015-built vessel in Canada

Multi-year extension for DOF’s 2015-built vessel in Canada

Vessels
June 12, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Norway’s vessel owner DOF Group has secured more work for one of its anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessels off the coast of Canada, enabling the ship to remain working for its current employer.

AHTS Skandi Cutter; Source: DOF

While disclosing a new contract extension for the AHTS Skandi Cutter, DOF highlights that this deal is worth between $25 million and $50 million. The ship is currently operating in Canada, thanks to a contract, which is valid until the end of 2025.

However, the latest extension will allow it to continue with the undisclosed client for a firm period of three years, with two further annual extension options. The 2015-built vessel is designed for field installation operations across a wide range of water depths and conditions.

This extension comes shortly after DOF won a subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines (SURF) job offshore Africa, following a contract award for a floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) installation project in the Atlantic region.

Related Article

The Norwegian player has worked on similar jobs in Africa, such as the one for the installation of a cylindrical FPSO and a floating storage unit (FSO) at Eni’s oil and gas development in Côte d’Ivoire.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles