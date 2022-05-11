JGC awards KBR ammonia contract to meet Japan’s clean energy demand

May 11, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

Japanese engineering company JGC Corporation has awarded U.S. engineering firm KBR a contract for its green ammonia technology for a project sponsored by Japanese research and development agency NEDO.

KBR’S K-GreeN solution produces green ammonia as a long-duration energy storage medium. Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide technology licensing and basic engineering for a pilot project under NEDO’s Green Innovation Fund in Fukushima, Japan.

NEDO is short for New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization, a national research and development agency in Japan.

Last year, NEDO announced the “Green Innovation Fund Project / Development Project for Next-Generation Ships / Development of Ammonia-Fueled Ships“. In order to achieve the IMO’s target, this project will use ammonia as a marine fuel to develop, own and operate propulsion systems and hulls ahead of other countries.

The goal is to introduce ammonia-fueled ships under Japan’s leadership as early as possible by 2028 so that Japan’s maritime industry can maintain its long-term advantage in the field of zero-emission ships.

K Line, ITOCHU Corporation, and NS United Kaiun will conduct an operational demonstration of an ammonia-fueled ship.

“Japan is playing a leading role in the adoption of green ammonia to decarbonize our planet,” said Doug Kelly, KBR president, technology. “KBR is proud to partner with JGC to offer our green ammonia technology for NEDO’s project, and we are confident this will pave the way for further collaboration.”

Since 1943, KBR has licensed, engineered, or constructed 250 grassroot ammonia plants worldwide.