Back to overview
Home Clean Fuel Amogy and KBR join forces on ammonia-to-hydrogen solutions

Amogy and KBR join forces on ammonia-to-hydrogen solutions

Collaboration
September 17, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

U.S.-based provider of ammonia-to-power solutions Amogy and compatriot science, technology, and engineering company KBR have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to advance ammonia-to-hydrogen solutions.

Credit: Amogy

As disclosed, the collaboration will focus on evaluating and advancing ammonia cracking catalyst applications to accelerate ammonia’s role as a hydrogen carrier.

Under the agreement, Amogy’s proprietary ruthenium ammonia cracking catalysts will reportedly be evaluated within KBR’s hydrogen production platforms for potential commercial deployment, including offshore and industrial applications.

The collaboration is also expected to include regular knowledge exchange, joint exploration of new market opportunities, and cooperative efforts to demonstrate Amogy’s catalysts integrated into KBR’s systems.

According to Amogy, its catalyst portfolio enables “highly efficient ammonia conversion into hydrogen.” Available through licensing or direct sales, the catalysts are said to increase hydrogen production rates at lower operating temperatures.

KBR provides technologies for both green and blue hydrogen production. As informed, its portfolio includes H2KPlus for blue hydrogen via steam methane reforming (SMR) and H2ACT for producing hydrogen from ammonia.

Commenting on the collaboration, Seonghoon Woo, CEO of Amogy, stated: “KBR’s leadership in hydrogen technology makes them an ideal partner as we work to scale ammonia’s role as a global hydrogen carrier. Together, we are committed to advancing the hydrogen economy with innovative solutions. By combining Amogy’s catalyst expertise with KBR’s world-class technology platforms, we can unlock new opportunities for clean, scalable energy.”

It is worth mentioning that in 2025, Amogy also partnered with Japanese engineering company JGC to advance large-scale ammonia cracking technology for low-carbon hydrogen production.

Specifically, JGC selected Amogy’s low ruthenium content catalyst for use in its ammonia cracking demonstration project as part of its participation in a broader initiative by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) to establish a competitive hydrogen supply chain.

Overall, JGC’s goal is to enable the large-scale deployment of hydrogen production from ammonia, aligning with Japan’s national strategy to accelerate the adoption of hydrogen as a key energy source by 2030.

Related Article

As for KBR, the company entered into a binding alliance agreement with Australian technology company Hazer to commercialize and license Hazer’s proprietary methane pyrolysis technology in the ammonia and methanol markets. Moreover, the parties agreed to pursue licensing opportunities in decarbonizing hydrogen markets.

Related Article

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles