K Line agrees with Gyxis on new LPG/LAG carrier time charter

September 7, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

Japanese shipping major Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) has reached an agreement with LPG importer Gyxis to enter into a time charter contract based on a new LPG-fueled VLGC for LPG/ammonia transport.

Courtesy of K Line

The 86,700 cubic metres very large gas carrier (VLGC) in question is built by Kawasaki Heavy Industries. It is K Line’s first LPG-fueled LPG/ammonia carrier.

The delivery will take place in 2023.

Specifically, it will feature an LPG dual fuel system. This will reduce the emissions of CO2 by approximately 20 per cent, SOx by 90 to 100 per cent, and NOx by 10 to 15 per cent in comparison with existing VLGCs.

Moreover, the vessel will feature a design to maximize the fuel efficiency and perform more 30 per cent of CO2 emission reduction in the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI). This fully meets the reduction target of the IMO.

Furthermore, it will also transport ammonia. Ammonia is a zero-emission fuel, that can also serve as one of the methods to transport hydrogen.

