Kawasaki Heavy to build LPG/LAG carrier for K Line

Japanese shipbuilder Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI) has concluded the first shipbuilding contract with compatriot Kawasaki Kisen Kaisya (K Line) for a new liquefied petroleum gas (LPG)/liquefied ammonia gas (LAG) carrier powered by LPG fuel.

As disclosed, the 86,700 cbm vessel is equipped with separate cargo tanks designed to carry LPG and LAG at the same time.

Another feature is the greater capacity of the cargo tanks as compared to conventional carriers, which was achieved without significantly changing the vessel’s length, breadth, or other main specifications.

Fueled by low-sulfur fuel oil and LPG (which can reduce the emission volumes of sulfur oxides [SOx], CO2, and other pollutants in the exhaust gases as compared to marine fuel oil), the vessel is designed to meet SOx emission standards set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

Furthermore, the LPG/LAG carrier is expected to meet IMO’s Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) Phase 3 regulations, which are scheduled to adopt stricter CO2 emission standards in 2022.

Kawasaki plans to complete the construction of the vessel at its Sakaide Works in 2023.

The contract represents the 71st LPG carrier to be constructed by Kawasaki, and its eighth LPG-fueled LPG carrier.

The firm has already received approval in principle (AiP) for LPG as fuel system design from classification societies ABS and ClassNK.

To meet environmental standards being tightened globally, Kawasaki plans to develop and build more LPG-fueled LPG carriers and other commercial vessels that meet environmental standards.

The company also plans to work on the development other eco-friendly marine technologies, to contribute to the establishment of a low-carbon/decarbonized society.

These products include vessels for transporting liquefied hydrogen, considered to be the next-generation energy source.