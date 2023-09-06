K Shipbuilding, KR and partners working on 12K cbm LCO2 carrier design

September 6, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Korean Register (KR) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with K Shipbuilding, Sunbo Industries and Dongsung Finetec to jointly develop a 12,000 cbm liquefied CO2 (LCO2) carrier design.

Korean Register

K Shipbuilding will lead the development and design optimization of a medium-pressure LCO2 carrier with a design pressure of 19 bar, while Sunbo Industries will pioneer the development of a cargo handling system and a fuel supply system.

In addition, Dongsung Finetec will undertake the development of LCO2 cargo tanks and LNG fuel tanks, and KR will verify the safety and suitability of the ship in accordance with the classification rules and international conventions, ultimately granting Approval in Principle (AIP) of the design.

During the signing ceremony, the companies discussed strategies to ensure the project’s success and concurred on the significance of securing technologies that will spearhead decarbonization in light of impending global warming.

This collaborative effort is anticipated to propel the progress of the 12,000 cbm LCO2 carrier development project with enhanced efficiency.

“Through the collaboration of K Shipbuilding, Sunbo Industries and Dongsung Finetec, we look forward to the successful completion of the project, and to leading innovation and promoting growth in the maritime industry,” LEE Hyungchul, Chairman & CEO of KR commented.

As Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) technologies become increasingly important in response to the global trend in decarbonization policies, the demand for LCO2 carriers to transport captured carbon dioxide by sea is expected to grow significantly, with many orders expected.

Carbon dioxide needs to be maintained in a liquid state at low temperatures and high pressure for mass transportation. Hence, LCO2 carriers are designed to maintain optimal temperature and pressure for economic efficiency, and special attention is required to prevent phase change of CO2 during the operation of the vessels.

KR has recently granted approval in principle for a 40,000 cbm LCO2 carrier developed by South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI). The achievement is the result of a collaboration between SHI and KR, with SHI designing the cargo tank and hull structure, while KR verified the suitability of the design by reviewing classification rules and related regulations.