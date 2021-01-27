Kanfer inks LoI for LNG bunkering pair

January 27, 2021, by Adnan Bajic

The Norway-based Kanfer Shipping has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with the China-based Taizhou Wuzhou Shipbuilding Industry for a pair of small-scale LNG bunker and distribution vessels.

Courtesy of Kanfer Shipping

The two vessels with a 6,000-cbm tank capacity each are scheduled for delivery within the first half of 2023.

The LOI includes an option for the construction of additional vessels.

Kanfer will own the vessels together with its partners and charter them out on long-term contracts.

CGR Arctic Marine, the Norway-based technological partner of Kanfer, is the conceptual developer of LNG distribution and bunker vessels.

CGR’s concept design for these two LNG bunker and distribution ships including their specialized cargo and gas process plants, addresses the immediate industry need for more cost-efficient and environmentally friendly LNG bunkering, Kanfer said in its statement.

The vessels feature:

Mono-tank design with a simple arrangement and minimal boil-off

Pure gas-electric power production combined with hybrid battery technology

Lowest possible environmental footprint

Extreme maneuverability with Azipull thrusters and bow thruster combined with joystick operation

500 cbm MDO cargo tank

Founder and CEO of Kanfer Shipping Stig Hagen said, “Kanfer sees a rapidly expanding market for LNG bunker vessels as the world maritime industry continues to pivot towards its decarbonization goals through LNG.”

“The growing demand for new LNG bunkering vessels makes our decision well-timed, especially now that equivalent, new-built vessels to be delivered in 2022 have already been chartered out,” he added.

Hagen also said that the need for the emergence of new LNG bunkering centers will indeed be critical as the trading pattern for gas-driven vessels will be global and very diversified.

“The existing hubs will also need to expand to cater for growing demand. This is one of the reasons why Kanfer is confident that the timing is advantageous” Hegen said.

To remind, Kanfer Shipping and CGR Arctic Marine have signed an exclusive agreement in July last year to cooperate on LNG bunkering technology.