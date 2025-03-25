Back to overview
Karpowership taps MAN ES to deliver dual-fuel engines for newbuild Powerships

March 25, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Karpowership, Turkiye’s builder, owner, and operator of floating power plants (Powerships), has contracted German engine maker MAN Energy Solutions (MAN ES) to deliver dual-fuel engines for its newbuilds.

Courtesy of MAN ES

MAN ES has been commissioned to deliver a total of 24 x 18V51/60DF dual-fuel engines, each providing a capacity of 20.7 MW for power generation.

The total generation capacity of around 500 MW will be divided between several floating power plants due to operate globally.

According to Alexander Stöckler, Head of Sales, Tendering & Project Management, Power Segment at MAN ES, dual-fuel technology will offer fuel flexibility necessary to “reliably operate” Powerships at any location.

Tilman Tütken, Vice President Strategic Projects, Power at MAN Energy Solutions, said: “MAN Energy Solutions’ dual-fuel technology is particularly suitable for the Powership concept as it allows Karpowership to flexibly switch between different types of fuel depending on local availability. In addition to natural gas, the 18V51/60DF engine can also run on liquid biofuel and other liquid fuels.”

Timur Iyi, Managing Director of MAN Energy Solutions Turkey, added: “Through our long-standing partnership with Karpowership, we have received orders for over 150 engines and are pleased that we have been able to win its confidence once again. In addition to our efficient, flexible, and powerful engines, our experience and service quality have also played a decisive role; we have been able to increase the availability of the engines in Karpowership’s existing fleet over the past few years.”

Karpowership’s floating power plants are primarily used in various regions of Asia, South and Central America, and Africa to provide an electricity supply wherever energy shortages exist, for example, due to inadequate infrastructure or natural disasters.

Currently, Karpowership’s fleet counts 40 Powerships with a total capacity of over 7,500 MW.

