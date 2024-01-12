MAN ES to supply 48 dual-fuel engines to Karpowership

January 12, 2024, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Engine powerhouse MAN Energy Solutions has signed a contract with Turkish powership builder and owner Karpowership for the delivery of a total of 48 dual-fuel engines for Karpowership’s fleet of power plant ships.

Image credit: MAN

The engine order consists of MAN 18V51/60DF dual-fuel engines with a mechanical output of 20.7 MW each. The engines will be split between a number of powerships.

In addition to the engines, MAN Energy Solutions will also supply the control systems for the powerships as well as other electromechanical equipment.

“MAN Energy Solutions has been supplying engines for Karpowership’s floating power plants since 2009. And we are proud of playing our role in Karpowership’s ability of realising the energy transition in a fast-track manner in any location in the world by now expanding the company’s fleet by a considerable 1,000 MW with this major order,” Alexander Stöckler, Head of Sales, Tendering & Project Management, Power Segment at MAN Energy Solutions, said.

“Our dual-fuel technology has already proven itself in other Powerships, and we have now even been able to increase the engine output from 19 MW to almost 21 MW, which will make the upcoming Powerships even more effective.”

Karpowership has already contracted MAN ES to supply over 100 engines.

“MAN Energy Solutions plays a vital role in Karpowership’s mission of providing high-efficient, reliable and low cost electricity in a fast-track manner all around the world. The two companies share a vision of supporting countries in their energy transition paths by providing a high-efficient multi-fuel technology,” Gökhan Koçak, Chief Technical Operations Officer at Karpowership, noted.

Karpowership has the world’s largest fleet of powerships, comprising a total of 36 units with a total capacity of 6,000 MW.

“Powerships stand for flexibility. After all, the floating power plants bring electrical energy to where it is urgently needed and help to alleviate urgent energy shortages,” explained Tilman Tütken, Vice President Strategic Projects, Power, at MAN Energy Solutions.

“The Powerships will be deployed in various regions of Asia, South and Central America and Africa.”

Karpowership is also working with MAN Energy Solutions on the modernization of its existing fleet. MAN PrimeServ, the after-sales brand of MAN Energy Solutions, is currently converting four barges with a total of 32 engines to dual-fuel operation.