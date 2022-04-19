Kawasaki Heavy scores third LPG/ammonia carrier deal with NYK

April 19, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Japanese shipbuilder Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI) has secured a contract with the compatriot shipping company Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) for the construction of a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and liquefied ammonia gas (NH3) carrier powered by LPG fuel.

Source: Kawasaki Heavy Industries

This is the third LPG/NH3 carrier for NYK and simultaneously the 76th LPG carrier, 13th LPG-fueled LPG carrier and sixth LPG/NH3 carrier to be constructed by Kawasaki.

The construction of the 86,700 cbm vessel, equipped with separate cargo tanks to carry LPG and NH3 at the same time, is expected to be completed in 2024.

The newbuild will also feature the greater capacity of the cargo tanks as compared to conventional carriers, KHI said.

It will run on low-sulfur fuel oil and LPG which is said to significantly reduce the emission volumes of sulfur oxides (SOx), CO2, and other pollutants in the exhaust gases as compared to marine fuel oil.

Thus, the vessel will meet SOx emission standards set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), as well as the IMO’s Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) Phase 3 regulations, which are applicable to adopt stricter CO2 emission standards in 2022.

In addition, the vessel comes with a shaft generator that converts the rotational energy of the main engine into electric power. This enables the vessel to stop all the diesel generators under normal sea-going conditions.

