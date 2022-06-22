Kawasaki Heavy wins LPG/ammonia carrier order

June 22, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

Japanese shipowner Kumiai Navigation has ordered a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and liquefied ammonia gas (NH3) carrier powered by LPG fuel from compatriot shipbuilder Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI).

Courtesy of Kawasaki Heavy Industries

The vessel will have a capacity of 86,700 cbm. It has separate cargo tanks designed to carry LPG and ammonia at the same time.

Moreover, this is the first LPG/ammonia carrier for Kumiai.

This contract represents the 77th LPG carrier, 14th LPG-fueled LPG carrier, and seventh LPG/ammonia carrier to be constructed by Kawasaki. Kawasaki plans to complete the construction of the vessels at its Sakaide Works in 2025.

The contract also provides an option to order another vessel.

KHI says the advantage of this dual-purpose vessel is its capability to simultaneously carry LPG, which is already used as a low-carbon energy source, and NH3, a new fuel contributing to the establishment of a decarbonised society. Another feature is the greater capacity of the cargo tanks as compared to conventional carriers.

Related Article Posted: 4 months ago Kawasaki Heavy delivers Crystal Trinity LPG carrier Posted: 4 months ago

Fueled by low-sulfur fuel oil and LPG, the vessel meets SOx emission standards set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), as well as the IMO’s Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) Phase 3 regulations, which are applicable to adopt stricter CO2 emission standards in 2022.

In addition, the vessel is equipped with a shaft generator that converts the rotational energy of the main engine into electric power. This enables the vessel to stop all the diesel generators under normal sea-going condition.

In conclusion, Kawasaki says it plans to develop and build more LPG-fueled LPG carriers and other commercial vessels that meet environmental standards, as well as to develop other eco-friendly marine technologies. These products include vessels for transporting liquefied hydrogen as the next-generation energy source.