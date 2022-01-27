Kawasaki Heavy delivers Crystal Trinity LPG carrier

January 27, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

Japanese shipbuilder Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI) has delivered Crystal Trinity LPG carrier to compatriot shipowner Kumiai Navigation.

Courtesy of KHI

In order to effectively reduce GHG emissions from international shipping, more vessels are adopting liquefied gases instead of heavy fuel oil on a global scale.

The Crystal Trinity is a dual-fuel LPG carrier that runs on LPG and low-sulfur fuel oil. It is Kawasaki’s second 84,000 cubic metres LPG carrier adopting a dual-fuel main engine. It is also the 65th LPG carrier that the company built.

This very large LPGC reduces ghg emissions and is to significantly reduce environmental impact. This is the result of Kawasaki Group’s experience in LPG and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers and LNG-fueled vessels.

The 229.90 metres long ship reduces emission volumes of SOx, CO 2, and other pollutants. Therefore, it will meet SOx emission standards and EEDI Phase 3 regulations.

Kawasaki says it plans to build more LPG-fueled LPG carriers and other commercial vessels that meet environmental standards. In addition, it wants to offer other eco-friendly marine technologies, to contribute to the energy transition. These products include vessels for transporting liquefied hydrogen, the next-generation energy source.

Installation of LPG fuel tanks on the ship’s upper deck makes it possible to load fuel-use LPG separate from the ship’s cargo LPG. Moreover, a piping system connecting the LPG fuel tanks and LPG cargo tanks enables transferring of extra LPG to the LPG fuel tanks if necessary.