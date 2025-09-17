Back to overview
Keel laid for second Island Offshore hybrid ocean energy construction vessel

Vessels
September 17, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Norwegian shipbuilder VARD has held the keel laying ceremony for the second hybrid power ocean energy construction vessel (OECV) it is building for compatriot shipping group Island Offshore.

Source: VARD via LinkedIn

The vessel, marked NB 978, is being built at Vard Shipyards Romania – Tulcea and is the sister ship of NB 977, under construction at VARD’s shipyard in Braila, Romania.

Island Offshore placed an order with VARD for the design and construction of the first hybrid power OECV in May 2024, named Island Evolution, also agreeing on an option for two more vessels. The order for the second vessel, called Island Explorer, came in three months later.

Vard Shipyards Romania – Tulcea marked the official start of construction of Island Explorer on July 1 with the first steel cut.

The sister vessels are of VARD 3 25 design, measuring 120 meters in length. They will be capable of performing subsea operations including inspection, maintenance, and repair (IMR), pipe laying, subsea infrastructure construction and installation, diving support, and equipment for remotely operated underwater inspection.

They will also be prepared for renewable energy work scopes such as walk-to-work, commissioning, cable laying and repairs, trenching and survey, as well as for the installation of a gangway system.

OE logo

