VARD cuts steel for second Island Offshore hybrid ocean energy construction vessel

July 3, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Norwegian shipbuilder VARD has cut the first steel for the second hybrid power ocean energy construction vessel (OECV) it is building for compatriot shipping group Island Offshore, some four months after the first steel was cut for the first vessel.

Island Offshore placed an order with VARD for the design and construction of the first hybrid power OECV in May 2024, named Island Evolution, also agreeing on an option for two more vessels. The order for the second vessel, called Island Explorer, came in three months later.

Vard Shipyards Romania – Tulcea marked the official start of construction for the second vessel on July 1 with the first steel cut. The first vessel is under construction at Vard Shipyards Romania – Braila.

The sister vessels are of VARD 3 25 design, measuring 120 meters in length. They will be capable of performing subsea operations including inspection, maintenance, and repair (IMR), pipe laying, subsea infrastructure construction and installation, diving support, and equipment for remotely operated underwater inspection.

They will also be prepared for renewable energy work scopes such as walk-to-work, commissioning, cable laying and repairs, trenching and survey, as well as for the installation of a gangway system.

VARD is the total provider, with Vard Interiors to deliver interior solutions and a green HVAC R system and Vard Electro SeaQ equipment and green solutions, including SeaQ Power with energy storage systems and SeaQ shore connection, SeaQ Bridge with full integration and an extensive SeaQ Communication network that includes network and entertainment systems.

The outfitting, commissioning and delivery will be done at one of the Vard shipyards in Norway.

Island Evolution is scheduled to be delivered in Q1 2027.

