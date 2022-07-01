KenzFigee delivers offshore launch and recovery system to Fugro

July 1, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Dutch geo-data specialist Fugro has contracted compatriot offshore lifting equipment provider KenzFigee for the design and delivery of a launch and recovery system (LARS), part of Fugro’s geotechnical system Blue Snake.

Blue Snake. Courtesy of Fugro

The Fugro Blue Snake is an integrated LARS and seabed research system combining cone penetration testing (CPT) and sampling technology systems in a single deployment, which is said to provide safer and more efficient offshore operations.

The system is containerized into a single 40 ft container and 10 ft control container for easy mobilisation with flexible deck space requirements that minimise manual handling.

According to KenzFigee, the integrated design of the LARS and the seabed system allows for faster mobilisation and operation, with improved weather workability.

The winch and heave motion systems are fully electric and use a passive CT function to reduce power consumption during seabed sampling operations.

KenzFigee succeeded in integrating all these demands into the single deployment LARS system, the company said.

“This integrated compact and versatile LARS is a result of an intensive joint development between the two companies to work out Fugro’s design meeting a challenging set of functional specifications, optimised for maximum safety and minimum environmental footprint and operational cost”, says Theo Renes, project manager of KenzFigee. “Understanding the operational challenges from the experience at Fugro has enabled us to help create a practical and efficient tool.”

Yvo Waalewijn, project leader at Fugro, added: “KenzFigee and Fugro worked hard to develop and deliver an offshore LARS system with a short time to market. Good collaboration, exchange of knowledge and expertise were key to making this project a success.”

Fugro’s Blue Snake was mobilised earlier this year to perform remotely operated vehicle (ROV) inspections and shallow geotechnical investigations for the North Sea Energy Island project.

Related Article Posted: 5 months ago Fugro unleashing Blue Snake at North Sea Energy Island Posted: 5 months ago

Register for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference: