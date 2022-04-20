Keppel O&M brings 1st LNG hopper dredger to Van Oord fleet

April 20, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

Singapore’s shipbuilder Keppel O&M has delivered the first LNG-fueled trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) built in Singapore to Dutch maritime giant Van Oord.

Courtesy of Van Oord

The high-specification dredger Vox Ariane has a hopper capacity of 10,500 cbm, dual-fuel engines, and can run on LNG. It is the sixth dredger that Keppel O&M built and the first that goes to Van Oord.

Keppel O&M is also currently building two more identical dredgers for Van Oord, Vox Apolonia and Vox Alexia.

Tan Leong Peng, managing director at Keppel O&M, said, “We are pleased to deliver the first dual-fuel dredger built in Singapore to Van Oord. This is the sixth dredger delivered by Keppel O&M, extending our track record in the dredging industry. ”

“LNG plays an important role in the clean energy transition. With in-depth expertise in LNG and engineering (…), Keppel O&M is able to provide holistic energy-efficient and low carbon solutions for a wide range of new build vessels.”

The shipbuilder constructed the dredger in accordance with the requirements of the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) Tier III regulations. The Dutch-flagged Vox Ariane includes several features that reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions. It is also equipped with sustainable systems and has obtained the green passport and clean ship notation by Bureau Veritas.

Jaap de Jong from Van Oord said: “We are eager to welcome the Vox Ariane, the first LNG hopper dredger in our fleet. This dredger, which will boost the mid-class section of our fleet of TSHDs, exemplifies our commitment to make our fleet more economical and energy-efficient.”

The Vox Ariane is equipped with a high degree of automation for its marine and dredging systems. It also features an onboard data acquisition and an integrated control system.

The TSHD has one suction pipe with a submerged e-driven dredge pump, two shore discharge dredge pumps, five bottom doors, and a total installed power of 14,500 kilowatts.