Klaipėda Port breaks ground on 'region's first' green hydrogen station

Klaipėda Port breaks ground on ‘region’s first’ green hydrogen station

August 11, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Construction is underway at the Port of Klaipėda on a hydrogen station that is expected to be the first in Lithuania and the Baltic States to produce and supply green hydrogen for vessels, port equipment, and private transportation.

As disclosed, the company Gevalda is set to complete construction by the end of the year, and once the site is finished, the installation and testing of hydrogen equipment will follow. All construction and installation works are scheduled for completion by February 2026.

The station is expected to produce 127 tonnes of hydrogen annually, part of which will reportedly be used to power the first vessel in the country driven by green hydrogen, currently nearing completion. A keel-laying ceremony for this ship was held in June 2024, and the construction progressed to the in-water phase at the beginning of 2025.

Algis Latakas, Director General of the Klaipėda State Seaport Authority, stated: “We have reached a very important stage of this ambitious project – one that is now visible not only in documents but also on the ground: construction is underway. We are investing in the future because we see Klaipėda Port as green, competitive, and attractive.”

To note, the hydrogen station project is being implemented under the Economic Recovery and Resilience Plan Next Generation Lithuania, funded by the European Union’s (EU’s) NextGenerationEU recovery and resilience facility. The total estimated cost is said to be approximately €12 million, with around €6 million financed by EU funds.

