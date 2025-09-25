Port of Klaipėda moves into final phase of shore power rollout

Port of Klaipėda
September 25, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Lithuania’s Port of Klaipėda is entering the final stages of its quay electrification project, with an onshore power station already installed at the Port Authority’s Fleet Base and ready for testing by year’s end.

As informed, the power station—which will soon be connected to the grid for the trials—is set to provide electricity to the new hydrogen- and electric-powered waste collection vessel that is expected to arrive at the port later this year.

According to the port’s officials, the station was installed by electrification services provider Elektrifikacijos paslaugos under a contract inked in the last stretch of 2024. The Port Authority is reportedly covering the expenses of this initiative on its own, with a total cost of nearly €601,000 (including VAT).

“Klaipėda Port is firmly set on a green course. We invest in sustainable, modern solutions to stay competitive. By the end of this year, the first clean-fuel vessel will arrive, and our new charging equipment at the Fleet Base will be ready to serve it,” Algis Latakas, General Director of Klaipėda State Seaport Authority, shared.

This is only the beginning – by 2030, ships at berth will have to switch off engines and use shore power, and we’re preparing to meet that demand.”

Beyond this project, additional onshore power supply stations are planned for the Port of Klaipėda. By 2026, per the port’s representatives, four facilities are to be built for roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) vessels, while similar sites are envisioned to be constructed for cruise ships and container vessels in the coming years.

The announcement regarding the construction of these facilities was initially revealed in mid-February this year. At the time, it was highlighted that, while the stations will be put into operation in 2026, the entire project to electrify the port quays would be completed in 2028.

Following the completion of the endeavor, the port said that it would buy electricity from suppliers who generate it from renewable sources, such as wind and solar energy.

In August 2025, the Port of Klaipėda also revealed that the construction of a hydrogen station that is expected to be the first in Lithuania and the Baltic States to produce and supply green hydrogen for vessels, port equipment, and private transportation was well underway. The station is projected to be wrapped up by February 2026.

