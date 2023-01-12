Knutsen welcomes new LNG carrier for charter with Shell

January 12, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Norwegian shipping company Knutsen has taken delivery of a newbuild liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier Ferrol Knutsen from South Korean Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) shipyard.

Courtesy of Knutsen LNG France

The delivery of another 174,000 cbm LNG carrier was confirmed in a social media update by Knutsen Group on 12 January.

Ferrol Knusten is the fifth unit in a series of nine LNG carriers going into a long-term contract with energy major Shell.

The fourth vessel Huelva Knutsen was delivered on 12 October 2022.

Related Article Posted: 2 months ago Knutsen takes delivery of new LNG carrier for Shell charter Posted: 2 months ago

With the latest delivery, Knutsen said it now has an LNG carrier fleet of 21 vessels and 21 more newbuildings underway.

The LNG carriers are equipped with efficient dual-fuel X-DF engines, boil-off management plants, air lubrication systems and shaft generators for auxiliary power. Finnish technology group Wärtsilä has been contracted to provide the reliquification technology for the vessels.

It is worth reminding that Knusten ended the previous year with keel laying ceremonies for two LNG carriers on the same day at Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries shipyard.

According to the information on Knutsen Group’s website, the ships are slated for delivery in 2024.

Prior to this, the Norwegian company took delivery of 174,000 cbm LNG Carrier Lech Kaczynski, chartered by PGNIG Poland, an ORLEN Group company.