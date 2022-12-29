Hyundai Samho lays keels for Knutsen’s LNG carrier pair

December 29, 2022, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries hosted keel laying ceremonies for two LNG carriers on the same day earlier this week.

The keels were laid for two 174,000 cbm LNG carriers that are being built for Norway-based Knutsen OAS Shipping AS. The vessels will be classed by Lloyd’s Register.

According to the information on Knutsen Group’s website, the ships are slated for delivery in 2024.

The company booked the construction of a total of nine LNG carriers of the same size at the yard. All nine LNG carriers have been hired by energy major Shell on long-term charters.

The vessels will be equipped with efficient dual-fuel X-DF engines, boil-off management plants, air lubrication systems, and shaft generators for auxiliary power to save fuel and lower emissions. Finnish technology group Wärtsilä has been contracted to provide the reliquification technology for the vessels.

Knutsen took delivery of the fourth unit from the series a couple of months ago.

The construction milestone is being unveiled just a few days following the delivery of 174,000 cbm LNG Carrier Lech Kaczynski, chartered by PGNIG Poland, an ORLEN Group company.

Lech Kaczyński and its sister vessel Grażyna Gęsicka were built by Hyundai Heavy Industries and they are being prepared to enter service in early 2023.

Knutsen Group has sixteen newbuildings, fourteen LNG carriers, and two shuttle tankers under construction at various yards, based on the data on its website, seven of which have 2022 as their designated delivery date.

Five LNG carriers are slated for delivery in 2023, three in 2024, and one in 2025.