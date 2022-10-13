Knutsen takes delivery of new LNG carrier for Shell charter

October 13, 2022, by Fatima Bahtić

Norwegian shipping company Knutsen has taken delivery of another liquified natural gas (LNG) carrier from South Korean company Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) shipyard.

The delivery ceremony took place on 12 October. The vessel is the fourth out of nine new LNG carriers going into a long-term contract with energy major Shell.

The NIS-flagged vessel features a shaft generator, air lubrication system, and reliquefaction system. All technologies are installed to reduce fuel consumption and hence get lower emissions, according to the firm.

In December 2019, Shell signed separate agreements for four LNG carriers with affiliates of Knutsen LNG, two LNG carriers with Korea Line Corporation and two LNG carriers with Global Meridian Holdings Limited

The 174,000 cbm LNG carriers will be equipped with efficient dual-fuel X-DF engines, boil-off management plants, air lubrication systems and shaft generators for auxiliary power. They will be integrated into Shell’s time-chartered trading fleet.

The Norwegian company has contracted Finnish technology group Wärtsilä to provide the reliquification technology for the vessels.

The solution is based on the reversed nitrogen Brayton cycle refrigeration technology. It is designed to reliquefy the boil-off gas (BOG) from gas carriers and LNG bunker vessels, and for keeping the cargo cool under all operating conditions. It allows a portion of the BOG to be used as fuel for the ship’s engines, with the excess able to be sold as part of the LNG cargo.