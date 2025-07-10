Back to overview
Home Hydrogen New water assessment study to support green hydrogen production at Port of Pecém

Business Developments & Projects
July 10, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

RINA, an Italy-based engineering consulting, inspection, and certification company, has been selected to conduct a water assessment study aimed at securing industrial water supply for green hydrogen production at the Pecém Industrial and Port Complex (CIPP), a flagship low-carbon development hub in Brazil.

It is understood that this World Bank-funded assignment, to be delivered by RINA in partnership with local firm Krypton, will explore two water sourcing strategies: the reuse of treated effluent from sewage treatment plants in Fortaleza’s western region and seawater desalination. As informed, both options will be assessed for technical feasibility, economic viability, environmental impact, and compatibility with local infrastructure and regulation.

Furthermore, the study is expected to provide a detailed environmental impact analysis assessment of water demand at the CIPP over the next 5–10 years, aligned with anticipated industrial growth, as well as a regulatory and infrastructure evaluation to ensure compliance with Brazilian standards and the use of existing water systems. In addition, it will evaluate how the proposed infrastructure could enhance water access for surrounding communities.

Andrea Pestarino, IFI and Organizations Engineering Commercial Management Director at RINA, said: “As a knowledge-led organisation, we bring together experience across sectors and geographies to deliver tailored, high-impact solutions. This World Bank contract reinforces our long-term commitment to the region and to Brazil’s clean energy future.”

In other news, it is worth mentioning that Norwegian green hydrogen and ammonia company Fuella signed an agreement with the Port of Pecém to develop a large-scale green ammonia project in the area. Furthermore, the port selected Stolthaven Terminals, in cooperation with Global Energy Storage (GES), to plan, design, build, and operate a green ammonia terminal in Pecém.

