Retrofit methanol storage solution from SRC Group wins RINA's nod of approval

Certification & Classification
March 28, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

UK-based marine and offshore solutions provider SRC Group’s retrofit methanol storage technology has received the go-ahead via an approval in principle (AiP) from Italy-based classification society RINA.

Credit: SRC Group

As disclosed, the approval in principle took account of the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) interim safety guidelines as well as amendments to the International Code of Safety for Ships Using Gases or Other Low-Flashpoint Fuels (IGF Code) to verify the group’s Methanol Superstorage’s compliance with both IMO requirements and class society rules.

In other words, per Rina, the AiP verified that the technology can “achieve equivalent level of safety to prescriptive requirements and improve the utilization rate of space as required for methanol and ethanol fuel storage onboard different ship types.”

Alex Vainokivi, Innovation Manager, SRC Group, said that the latest development was a “sizeable step forward” for a broader application of Methanol Superstorage, particularly as it is possible to retrofit the solution “without major disruption” to a wide range of ship types.

According to SRC Group, Methanol Superstorage—which clinched a green light from the UK’s classification society Lloyd’s Register back in October 2023—works by replacing the internal wall-cofferdam-external wall with a solid elastomer core ‘sandwiched’ between two steel plates. This Sandwich Plate System Technology reportedly boosts volume by up to 85%.

The company has highlighted that the technology offers the possibility for vessels with years of service ahead of them to transition to a clean marine fuel, one that is a potential solution for meeting the IMO’s targets to cut greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from ships by at least 20% by 2030 and 70% by 2040, with 2008 as a base year.

As explained, other technologies – like hydrogen and carbon capture – are as of yet in their infancy, with a long road ahead before they can meet the maritime industry’s decarbonization targets, whereas conventionally produced methanol is easier to store and handle.

Moreover, SRC Group has underscored that methanol has the potential to become a “clear pathway” toward the IMO’s net zero goal.

The company’s representatives have also noted that, as the number of methanol-fueled ships continues to spike (with around 240 methanol-capable units currently in service or on order, as per RINA), solutions tailored to this alternative fuel could match the trend and rise, as well.

