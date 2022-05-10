Kongsberg to furnish Brazil-bound FPSO with electrical and control equipment

May 10, 2022, by Melisa Cavcic

Norwegian maritime technology group Kongsberg Maritime has inked a deal with Malaysian FPSO operator Yinson to deliver electrical and control technologies for a floating, production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel, which will operate for Petrobras off Brazil, upon completion.

Kongsberg Maritime informed on Tuesday that it has signed an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) agreement with Yinson for the supply of an integrated suite of electrical and control equipment for an FPSO vessel currently under conversion.

The scope of the deal covers Kongsberg’s E-house, electrical, control, safeguarding and telecommunication equipment solutions, and also includes service support onboard the Yinson-owned FPSO Maria Quitéria.

The FPSO is scheduled to start work at the Jubarte field – part of the Parque de Baleias area in the North Campos Basin, Espirito Santo State, in the waters off Brazil – in 2024 for Petrobras. The FPSO Maria Quitéria with a capacity of 100,000 bpd is Yinson’s second project award with Petrobras and its third project award in Brazil, in line with the group’s plans to expand its presence in this country.

Noel Denton, Yinson Project Manager, remarked: “Yinson is committed to doing our part to improve global access to affordable, reliable energy through our position as a top-tier FPSO contractor. We are bringing our extensive knowledge and experience into the FPSO Maria Quitéria project and are eager to again have Kongsberg Maritime working together with us and the other contractors to achieve yet another successful project.”

The Norwegian maritime technology group explained that it will utilize its experience as an EIT – Engineering and Information Technology – EPC contractor working alongside Yinson to enable both organizations to work together effectively as one team.

Egil Haugsdal, President of Kongsberg Maritime, commented: “Maria Quitéria will join a fleet of more than 30,000 Kongsberg-supported vessel installations worldwide. Kongsberg is pleased to demonstrate its capabilities once again in this market and will be calling upon its technologies and proven business systems to ensure the ongoing success of this project, which has an estimated lifecycle of 25 to 30 years.”

When it comes to Kongsberg Maritime’s work on other FPSO projects, it is worth noting that the Norwegian player updated 19 Safety and Automation Systems (SAS) controllers on Aker BP’s Alvheim FPSO in December 2021.