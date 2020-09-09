Kraken bags pair of Navy deals

September 9, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Canada’s ocean tech company Kraken Robotics has recently secured contracts with Royal Danish Navy and Polish Navy.

Kraken

The Royal Danish Navy deal will see Kraken supply mine-hunting sonar equipment.

Specifically, Kraken will deliver its KATFISH towed Synthetic Aperture Sonar, Tentacle Winch and Autonomous Launch and Recovery System (ALARS).

Kraken’s minehunting system will integrate onboard the Royal Danish Navy’s optionally unmanned surface vessels.

The total contract value is approximately $36 million, with the majority of that received over a 2-year equipment acquisition phase.

The Polish Navy deal, signed on 1 September, also involves the supply of the mine-hunting systems.

Similarly, Kraken will deliver its KATFISH towed Synthetic Aperture Sonar, Tentacle Winch and Autonomous Launch and Recovery System (ALARS).

However, the delivery should take place in the second half of 2021.

Kraken’s equipment will be onboard the Polish Navy’s new KORMORAN II Mine CounterMeasure (MCMV) vessels in Gdansk, Poland.

Financial details surrounding the deal have not been disclosed.