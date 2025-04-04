LNG newbuild pair joining Polish player’s chartered fleet

An LNG carrier at sea
April 4, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Knutsen LNG France, a subsidiary of Norwegian shipping company Knutsen, has taken over a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier from HD Hyundai Samho Industries’ shipyard in South Korea to deliver it to its new charterer, Poland’s Orlen Group.

LNG carrier Józef Piłsudski; Source: Knutsen LNG France

Based on a social media post by Knusten LNG France, the shipowner took delivery of the LNG carrier Józef Piłsudski on March 31, 2025. Before this, the vessel was named at the Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries shipyard in Mokpo, South Korea, together with another LNG carrier, Jan Paderewski, as stated by Orlen. Both vessels will be chartered by the Polish firm for ten years, with possible extensions.

Under the terms of the deal signed in April 2022 with PGNiG, which later became part of Orlen, Knutsen will be responsible for delivering, manning, and keeping the vessels in good technical condition, while commercial control will lie with Orlen.

Ireneusz Fąfara, President of Orlen’s Management Board, said: “We are building Poland’s energy security and independence. We have adopted and are implementing a supply diversification strategy that leverages our own LNG fleet. By next year, it will grow to as many as eight vessels. 

“Meanwhile, our expanding portfolio of long-term contracts with U.S. suppliers strengthens our market position and guarantees the stability of deliveries. As a result, we can provide Polish customers with reliable sources of gas while also supplying neighbouring markets, including Ukraine, thereby reinforcing energy security across the region.”

Both LNG carriers have a cargo capacity of 174,000 cubic meters, which means they will be able to carry cargoes equivalent to around 100 million cubic meters of regasified LNG.

As explained by Orlen, the vessels feature advanced technical solutions aimed at maximizing operational efficiency. This includes integrated power management systems and onboard reliquefaction technology, enabling the recovery of boil-off gas that naturally evaporates during transport.

Additionally, the vessels’ dual-fuel engines can operate on both marine diesel and natural gas, ensuring compliance with current and future environmental standards for maritime transport.

Last month, Orlen signed a deal with Naftogaz to deliver an additional 100 cbm of U.S.-sourced LNG to Ukraine. The LNG is scheduled to be transported to Ukraine in April, following regasification and transport to the Polish-Ukrainian border.

