KSOE bags order for LNG carrier

July 2, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic

South Korean shipbuilding giant Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) has secured a new order for a liquified natural gas (LNG) carrier.

The contract has a value of KRW 215.5 billion (around $190 million), KSOE revealed in a stock exchange filing on 2 July.

Under the deal, KSOE’s unit Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) will build the vessel for an unnamed shipping company based in Liberia.

The newbuild is expected to be delivered by mid-November 2023, according to KSOE.

The announcement comes only a day after KSOE said it won several contracts for the construction of ten units, including two roll-on/roll-off passenger (RoPax) ships, six containerships and two LPG carriers. The orders have a combined value of KRW 853 billion.