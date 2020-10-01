Laytrix explores CCS options

October 1, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Credit: Laytrix

Teesside-based Laytrix, has secured funding award for a front end engineering design (FEED) study to investigate the feasibility of using its pipelay concept for carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects.

The adaptable and modular system focuses on the use of cost-effective vessels of opportunity resulting in significant savings.

The award, made by the Tees Valley Mayor and Combined Authority under their Collaborative Networks Fund will see Laytrix partner with Darlington based design house Ardmore Craig and an international partner alongside the wider Teesside supply chain to adapt its existing design for CCS projects such as the Net Zero Teesside development.

Consequently, Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen recently visited Laytrix engineering office to view progress on the project and update on other business developments.

Laytrix CEO Andy Stevenson said that Laytrix was developing adaptions of its products for multiple markets including CCS.

The company sees traction with interest from international companies involved in a number of sectors focussed on reducing their project costs, He said.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen also said: “As we work to make Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool a pioneer in clean energy projects, including our massive potential for carbon capture, utilisation and storage, we need to put innovation at the heart of everything that we do as part of my plan to create good quality local jobs for local people.

“Laytrix has a track record of thinking outside the box and developing new and exciting ways of working for the offshore sector. This study will help it to go further and support our ambitions and, when we see the outcomes of the work, could strengthen our already impressive offshore supply chain.

“It was fantastic to see Laytrix’s project first-hand and discuss the implications that this funding could bring.”