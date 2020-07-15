Laytrix appoints new project engineer

Offshore equipment business Laytrix has appointed Mateusz Majtyka as a project engineer within its Darlington based team.

A recent graduate in Mechanical Engineering from Newcastle University, Mateusz previously undertook a summer placement within Laytrix developing costing analysis software for decommissioning and pipelay projects.

Andy Stevenson, CEO, said: “It was great to have secured the services of a talented and enthusiastic engineering graduate who will help with the continued development of our systems and the increased number of international enquiries and design studies we are now seeing.”

Mateusz added: “I’m delighted to join the team again following an enjoyable placement last year and look forward to the challenges ahead.”

His appointment follows that of Aberdeen based Ken Mitchell who joined as a business development consultant earlier in the year and has assisted in growing Laytrix’s presence both internationally and within the wider Aberdeen area.