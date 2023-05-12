Lloyd’s Register gives nod of approval for Quoceant’s Q-Connect system

May 12, 2023, by Amir Garanovic

Scottish engineering consultancy Quoceant has secured an approval in principle from Lloyd’s Register for its quick connection system for marine renewable energy applications.

Beth Dickens from Quoceant and Winston D’Souza from Lloyd’s Register (Courtesy of Quoceant)

Beth Dickens from Quoceant and Winston D’Souza from Lloyd’s Register (Courtesy of Quoceant)

Q-Connect is an adaptable, subsea, quick connection system that provides mechanical and electrical connection of a marine energy device to its mooring and electrical infrastructure.

The system offers ‘hands-free’ remote connection and disconnection without the need for specialist vessels, cable handling or taut lines on deck. This facilitates a range of potential operational benefits including improved health and safety, reduced weather waiting times, increased weather tolerance of operations and reduced costs, according to Quoceant.

The company has recently completed qualification tests for Q-Connect, which included full-scale tests to demonstrate the self-alignment and self-latching functions of the system.

Related Article Posted: 4 months ago Quoceant wraps up testing of its Q-Connect system Posted: 4 months ago

Now, Quoceant has secured an approval in principle for Q-Connect from Lloyd’s Register, one of the leading providers of classification, compliance, and advisory services to the maritime and offshore industries.

Additionally, Lloyd’s Register is the only International Electrotechnical Commission for Renewable Energy (IECRE), Renewable Energy Certification Body (RECB) with a scope for the assessment of wind and marine energy technologies.

In deciding to award the approval to Quoceant, Lloyd’s Register undertook a review of the basis of design and its adherence to relevant codes and standards alongside evaluating the design and risk management processes put in place by Quoceant.

Beth Dickens, Quoceant’s director, said: “Obtaining approval in principle from Lloyd’s Register is an important step for Quoceant as it provides validation of our rigorous approach to the design process and gives confidence in our onward path both for future commercial deployments within the wave and tidal sector and our ongoing work to scale-up the technology for the floating wind market.”

Winston D’Souza, global technical authority for technology qualification at Lloyd’ss Register, said: “Following a review of the documents submitted for an approval in principle assessment, Lloyd’s Register believe that Quoceant have the underpinnings for a full certification in place through the IEC standard for marine energy (IEC 62600).

“As an IECRE RECB for the wind and marine energy sectors, Lloyd’s Register will be delighted to lead the certification of the Quoceant Q-Connect system in accordance with the internationally accepted conformity assessment system.”

Developed through three Stages of Wave Energy Scotland’s Quick Connection System R&D program, Q-Connect has moved from concept design through detailed design to fabrication and testing with the system recently completing a set of full-scale qualification tests.

Quoceant recently announced that they will adapt their Q-Connect technology to address the higher load case applications in the floating wind sector where reliable and repeatable mooring and electrical connections are just as important as in the wave energy applications.

Tim Hurst, managing director for Wave Energy Scotland, said: “Securing Approval in Principle for Q-Connect is an excellent first step towards certification or classification and demonstrates the rigorous and considered approach taken by Quoceant during the Quick Connection Systems stages. Wave Energy Scotland recognises that developing technologies and approaches with wider application to other offshore markets assists the long-term development of the wave energy sector.”