Back to overview
Home Hydrogen Lloyd’s Register certifies PowerCell’s marine fuel cell system 225

Lloyd’s Register certifies PowerCell’s marine fuel cell system 225

Certification & Classification
June 23, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Swedish hydrogen fuel cell provider PowerCell has received type approval from UK-based classification society Lloyd’s Register for Marine System 225, part of its portfolio of fuel cell-based power solutions engineered for marine environments.

Courtesy of PowerCell

According to PowerCell, this system, designed to provide 225 kW of “clean and vibration-free” power, is “modular, compact, and easily integrated into both retrofitted and newly built vessels.” It is said to facilitate compliance with global decarbonization targets, including the IMO’s greenhouse gas (GHG) strategy and the EU’s ‘Fit for 55’ package.

With this certification, it has reportedly been given the green light for deployment on a wide range of vessels, supporting shipowners and operators in adopting hydrogen electric technology.

Lisa Kylhammar, SVP Engineering of PowerCell Group, stated: “This Type Approval is not just a technical milestone, it’s a clear signal to the maritime industry that hydrogen fuel cell systems are safe, viable, and ready for commercial deployment, it simplifies the path to zero-emission vessel design and accelerates the transition to sustainable shipping.”

Claudene Sharp-Patel, Global Technical Director, Lloyd’s Register, commented: “The maritime industry is undergoing a profound transformation with dynamic changes, and technologies like hydrogen fuel cells will play a crucial role in shaping its sustainable future. Granting type approval to PowerCell’s Marine System 225 demonstrates that the system meets our stringent safety and performance standards and is ready for integration into commercial marine applications. We are pleased to support this advancement in zero-emission propulsion.”

In other 2025 news, PowerCell received an order for its M2Power 250 system from an undisclosed European shipyard, marking the first commercial sale of a fully integrated methanol-to-power solution, a technology launched in Q3 2024.

The order, valued at SEK 150 million (approximately $14.85 million), includes a 2 MW installation of the M2Power 250 systems, the company revealed, noting that this technology converts methanol into clean electricity to support the vessel’s internal electrical systems.

As informed, the delivery is scheduled for 2029, with the contract covering engineering services and product delivery.

Related Article

Related news

List of highlighted news articles