Lloyd’s Register okays HD KSOE’s 210,000 dwt multi-fuel bulk carrier design

July 28, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Classification society Lloyd’s Register (LR) has awarded approval in principle (AiP) to HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE), a shipbuilding intermediate holding company of HD Hyundai, for its 210,000 dwt multi-fuel Newcastlemax bulk carrier design.

Courtesy of Lloyd's Register

As informed, the design features flexibility for multiple fuel types, including conventional fuels, LNG, ammonia, and methanol, supporting shipowners in adapting to current and emerging environmental regulations as well as future fuel availability.

The concept reportedly incorporates advanced smart navigation systems and optimized hull form to enhance fuel efficiency and operational safety while reducing CO2 emissions.

Nikos Kakalis, Global Bulk Carrier Segment Director, LR, commented: “This collaboration demonstrates Lloyd’s Register’s strategic approach to supporting innovation in the maritime industry. The AiP represents a new milestone in the development of next-generation bulk carrier technology, positioning both LR and KSOE as leaders in the industry’s transition towards sustainable and technologically advanced maritime solutions.”

Bong-geo Kim, Head of Global Shipyard Technical Sales Team, HD KSOE, said: “Our partnership with Lloyd’s Register enables us to use our combined expertise in developing bulk carrier designs that meet the industry’s evolving requirements. This collaboration provides enhanced understanding of Newcastlemax bulk carrier applications for future shipbuilding projects while maximising commercial potential in this advancing field of technology.”

It is worth noting that in the past year, LR also approved HD KSOE’s vacuum insulation system for liquid hydrogen (LH2) storage tanks, as well as its ammonia cargo operation system and the ammonia fuel supply system, which can be used in conjunction with LPG.

