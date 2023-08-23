LNG carrier collides with product tanker in Suez Canal

August 23, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

A Singapore-flagged LNG carrier BW Lesmes collided with an oil product tanker Burri while transiting the Suez Canal en route from the Mediterranean to the Red Sea in the early hours of Wednesday morning, August 23.

Image for illustration purposes only; Image credit Suez Canal Authority

The LNG carrier, controlled by BW LNG, reportedly ran aground briefly while underway in the southbound convoy causing the tanker behind it to run into it.

The Suez Canal Authority confirmed that a minor collision occurred between the two vessels following a sudden stop by BW Lesmes at the 144th kilometer of the channel. The LNG carrier experienced a technical failure, causing the vessel to lose steering ability and run aground.

The LNG carrier was not loaded with cargo at the time of the incident, according to SCA. The product tanker behind it in the convoy was unable to stop in time and ran into the LNG carrier.

Four tugs from the Suez Canal Authority were sent to the scene to assist the two vessels. The product tanker Burri also experienced a malfunction and needed assistance from the tugs to carry out necessary repairs and resume navigation.

The LNG carrier BW Lesmes was refloated and is said to be under tow on its way to exit the canal and will wait at Suez’s outer anchorage for further inspection. The product tanker Burri is underway outside the canal, the canal authority informed.

The head of the canal authority Lieutenant-General Osama Rabie said that the canal authority immediately dealt with the situation and that navigation was restored in both directions within two hours.

“The first 8 vessels in front were not affected, but 22 vessels in the southbound convoy behind stopped ship are resuming canal transit,” GAC said in an update.

“Ships in yesterday’s northbound convoy were not affected by this stoppage and have already exited the Canal.”

As informed, there has been no significant damage on either vessel or pollution reported by the Suez Canal Authority.

The Suez Canal is said to be clear for navigation and awaiting SCA advice on the 23 August convoys’ navigation arrangement and timings.