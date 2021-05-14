LNG-powered ferry Eleanor Roosevelt officially unveiled

May 14, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

Spanish ferry operator Baleària has officially presented its pioneering fast ferry Eleanor Roosevelt in the ports of Palma, Ibiza and Dénia, where this LNG-powered vessel has been operating since 1 May.

Courtesy of Baleària

The presentation included three events at the three ports, which included group visits to the new ship.

The shipping company has invested €90 million ($106.2 million) in this vessel, said to be the world’s longest fast ferry and the first fast-ferry powered by LNG.

It is 123 metres long and 28 meters wide, with the capacity for 1,200 passengers and 500 metres of lines for trucks and 250 cars.

The Eleanor Roosevelt is the seventh Baleària ship to use LNG, as part of a project co-financed by the European Commission’s CEF fund.

Its construction started at the end of 2018. It left the shipyard in April.

Each year, the Eleanor Roosevelt will estimately reduce CO2 emissions equivalent to eliminating more than 8,900 conventional passenger cars or planting almost 27,000 trees.

The ship was built at the Armon shipyard in Gijón, Spain, in collaboration with Wärstilä, Incat Crowther, Bureau Veritas, Marintek-Sintef, Cotenaval, Oliver Design, and Jorge Belloch, financed by CaixaBank.