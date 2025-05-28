Back to overview
Lomarlabs partners with BlueNose to optimize ship aerodynamics for fuel savings

Business Developments & Projects
May 28, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Lomarlabs, an innovation arm of Lomar Shipping, has teamed up with maritime technology company BlueNose to optimize ship aerodynamics, targeting a reduction of fuel consumption by up to 5%.

Through their corporation, Lomarlabs and BlueNose aim to use AI-assisted design and advanced materials to optimize ship aerodynamics to enhance fuel efficiency in commercial vessels.

According to BlueNose, its algorithmically guided optimized structures are strategically placed at the front of ships to minimize air resistance, leading to fuel savings, lower emissions, and reduced operational costs.

Image by BlueNose/Lomarlabs

The modular system is now gearing up for real-seagoing deployment following testing in simulated environments.

Léon Grillet, CEO & Co-Founder of BlueNose, said: “What started as a student project is now shaping the future of maritime sustainability. Partnering with lomarlabs allows us to accelerate the adoption of our technology, bringing real impact to the shipping sector. Together, we are reducing emissions and driving change.”

Stylianos Papageorgiou, Managing Director of Lomarlabs, commented: “BlueNose exemplifies the forward-thinking innovation we champion at lomarlabs. By combining advanced materials and AI-assisted aerodynamics design, they create versatile and lightweight structures which we are hoping to quickly deploy on vessels, setting new standards for conversion and efficiency improvement. We are excited to support their journey and bring tangible fuel savings to the maritime industry.”

Lomarlabs was launched by Lomar in 2023 to collaborate with deep-tech startups, providing physical infrastructure, support, industry insight, expertise, and funding to test, prove, and commercialize their net-zero solutions.

Just recently, the company joined forces with Newlight to pilot hydrogen-diesel engine retrofits and accelerate cost-effective, lower-emission solutions for maritime decarbonization.

