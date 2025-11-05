Louisiana FLNG project inching closer to FID with 20-year offtake deal

SPA signing; Source: Vitol via LinkedIn
Business Developments & Projects
November 5, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

U.S.-based export infrastructure company Delfin LNG and energy and commodities company Vitol have signed a long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) heads of agreement (HoA) with International Resources Holding (IRH), a mine-to-market platform.

The 20-year deal entails the purchase and sale of 1 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG from the floating LNG export facility off the coast of Louisiana, the United States, being developed by Delfin Midstream.

As disclosed, Delfin LNG will supply LNG on a free-on-board (FOB) basis to Vitol, which will act as the offtaker and deliver the volumes to IRH Global Trading (IRHGT), IRH’s global trading arm. Definitive agreements are expected to follow suit in the coming weeks.

Ali Rashed AlRashdi, CEO of IRH, said: “This transaction is a major milestone in the development of IRHGT’s global LNG portfolio. We are pleased to collaborate with Delfin and Vitol to help bring the project to Final Investment Decision soon.

As part of our vision to build an integrated global trading platform headquartered in Abu Dhabi, IRHGT is actively expanding its presence across physical and financial markets in natural gas, power, crude oil, refined products, metals, and equities. This agreement sets us on the path to be a reliable supplier of LNG to our valued clients worldwide.”

The Delfin LNG project will comprise 3 FLNG vessels, each capable of producing 4 million tonnes of LNG. They will be connected to existing offshore pipelines that transport natural gas from and to the U.S. pipeline grid. The company claims that its project has the potential to be the first LNG export deepwater port facility in the United States.

Dudley Poston, CEO of Delfin, noted: “It’s an honor to have been selected by IRHGT and Vitol as a long-term liquefied natural gas supplier, and we look forward to working together as we make Final Investment Decision on the first FLNG Vessel in the coming weeks. We are pleased to continue our very strong relationship with Vitol and add another world-class trading organization such as IRHGT to our growing list of strategic partners.”

Last month, Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) was picked as the engineering, procurement, construction, and integration (EPCI) contractor for the first vessel.

