LR issues new rules on wind propulsion systems and crew safety

The UK-headquartered classification society Lloyd’s Register (LR) has unpacked new wind propulsion and ergonomics rules to support the maritime industry’s decarbonization efforts and improved onboard safety.

Image Courtesy: Norsepower

As disclosed, the changes put in place classification requirements for wind-assisted propulsion systems (WAPS) and ergonomic designs, introducing two brand-new notations for WAPS and WAPS* as well as the EASE notation for ergonomic access. The existing RIGGING notation definition has reportedly also been adjusted.

Officials from LR have shared that these changes are planned to be consolidated into the organization’s Rules from January 1, 2026.

As elaborated, the new WAPS and WAPS* notations (which can be obtained upon the owner’s request) are envisioned for solutions like wing sails, Flettner rotors, suction wings and kites, allowing vessel owners to classify retrofitted or hybrid installations, including those not originally classed by Lloyd’s Register.

According to LR, this kind of framework for assessing the safety and integrity of wind-powered solutions could support maritime stakeholders in making informed investment decisions and provide operational assurance across a wide range of ship segments.

Moreover, the update to the existing RIGGING and RIGGING* notations applies to ships using wind propulsion as the sole means of propulsion, LR has said. The guidance establishes classification requirements for systems such as aft rigged vessels, DynaRig, AeroRig and conventional square-rigged ships, with the aim of making sure that these technologies meet “rigorous” safety and performance benchmarks.

As informed, the notation is especially important for newbuilds designed around wind as the primary energy source.

Regarding the EASE notation, the guidance is said to introduce formalized standards for ergonomic access and ‘human-centric’ design. This is projected to enable shipowners to commit to crew welfare through certified layouts that improve safety and usability in areas such as bridges and machinery spaces.

“These updates are a direct response to the industry’s need for clarity and confidence when investing in emerging technologies. By codifying standards for wind propulsion and ergonomics, we’re helping shipowners future-proof their fleets while supporting decarbonisation and safety goals,” Yikun Wang, Senior Structures Specialist, Rule Development, Lloyd’s Register, underscored.

Wind propulsion is increasingly considered a significant complementary pathway for maritime decarbonization. This technology is estimated to be able to reduce fuel consumption by 5-20%, with some predictions showing that it could go up to 30%.

Since wind is a free energy source, reductions can happen right away without the need for new fuels or infrastructure. Many systems can also be installed on existing vessels, making WAPS an attractive near-term solution while zero-carbon fuels scale up.

Last year saw numerous developments within this sphere, with 54 large vessels already in operation and seven more designated as wind-ready. Per the International Windship Association (IWSA)’s January 2025 report, the wind ship orderbook comprises 80 more ships with a further 30-40 in the pipeline for 2026 and 2027.

It is also worth mentioning that the IWSA has predicted there will be around 10,000 units worldwide with installed wind (auxiliary) propulsion by 2030 and up to 40,000 by 2050.

