Home Propulsion bound4blue gains approval from LR for wind power calculation methodology

September 16, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Spanish automated wind-assisted propulsion system specialist bound4blue has clinched validation of its wind propulsion system force matrix calculation methodology from the UK’s classification society Lloyd’s Register (LR), thus leaping another step forward in the ambition to “accelerate and simplify” the adoption of wind power.

As disclosed, the stamp of approval from LR could give shipowners a ‘robust’ and compliant method to calculate the Pwind value of installations and unlock full regulatory (and cost) benefits under environmental frameworks like the FuelEU Maritime and the EEDI/EEXI.

As officials from bound4blue have explained, Pwind is the calculated propulsive power available from a wind-assisted propulsion system (WAPS), such as the company’s proprietary solution eSAIL. Pwind is defined under the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) “2021 Guidance on treatment of innovative energy efficiency technologies,” and it can be deducted from a vessel’s required engine power under EEXI/EEDI.

Pwind is also directly linked to the “Wind reward factor” in FuelEU Maritime, which is projected to potentially ease greenhouse gas (GHG) emission targets and lower compliance-related expenses.

As informed, LR’s validation—which applied CFD-based (Computational Fluid Dynamics) calculations, confirmed with wind tunnel test results—validated that bound4blue’s methodology met the standards set by the IMO.

Reflecting on this development, LR Advisory Ship Performance Manager, Santiago Suarez de la Fuente, remarked: “As the maritime industry works towards ambitious decarbonization targets, shipowners and technology developers need confidence that their investments align with both evolving regulatory expectations and their own objectives.”

According to bound4blue, the first benefits of the methodology validation are to be seen from the installation of four 26-meter eSAILs onboard juice carrier MV Atlantic Orchard, chartered by French merchant firm Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) and owned by Sweden-headquartered shipping player Wisby Tankers.

The sails, hailed as “the world’s largest”, were fitted onto the vessel at the beginning of April this year. As a result, the ship is expected to minimize fuel consumption and achieve emission savings of approximately 10%.

As the sole energy source to be actively rewarded through the FuelEU Maritime regulation as well as the EU ETS, the demand for wind propulsion solutions among maritime stakeholders has been on a steady upward trajectory.

Bound4blue’s fully autonomous units are among the solutions that have drawn the industry’s attention, with recent orders placed by companies such as Maersk Tankers, Marflet Marine, Klaveness Combination Carriers (KCC), Eastern Pacific Shipping, and BW Epic Kosan (BWEK), among others.

The system is reportedly suitable for both newbuilds and retrofitting projects across many ship segments, including tankers, bulk carriers, roll-on/roll-off vessels (RoRo), ferries, gas carriers as well as general cargo ships.

