Wind-powered VLGC design greenlit by LR

Wind-powered VLGC design greenlit by LR

September 11, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

UK classification society Lloyd’s Register (LR) has awarded approval in principle (AiP) to South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) for a new very large gas carrier (VLGC) design that features a forward accommodation block and integration of wind-assisted propulsion systems (WAPS).

As explained, by relocating the bridge and accommodation block to the bow, the vessel’s aerodynamic profile is improved, reducing headwind resistance and improving overall propulsion efficiency.

The fore-deckhouse configuration also provides clear, unobstructed space from midship to the stern, allowing for optimized sail spacing and placement of WAPS technologies, according to LR.

This flexibility also supports integration of other sustainable technologies such as onboard carbon capture systems (OCCS), alternative fuel modules for ammonia or hydrogen, and battery energy storage systems.

The AiP was awarded in collaboration with the Liberian International Ship and Corporate Registry (LISCR), whose involvement will support future regulatory alignment and flag approval pathways.

“By rethinking traditional vessel architecture and embracing wind-assisted propulsion, this design shows how class, flag state, and industry can collaborate to enable practical, scalable solutions in line with GHG intensity ambition,” Panos Mitrou, LR’s Global Gas Segment Director, commented.

“This vessel concept is expected to become a future platform capable of flexibly responding to stringent environmental regulations,” Hong-Ryeul Ryu, CTO and Executive Vice President at HHI, added.

In related news, LR also granted AiP to HD HHI for its next-generation LNG carrier design featuring a forward accommodation layout and an integrated Wind Challenger, a wind-assisted propulsion system developed by Japanese shipping major Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL).

