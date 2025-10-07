Back to overview
Home Green Marine Lloyd’s Register updates guidance on fuel cell installation on ships

Lloyd’s Register updates guidance on fuel cell installation on ships

Certification & Classification
October 7, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

UK-based classification society Lloyd’s Register (LR) has released updated guidance on the installation of fuel cells on ships, detailing procedures aimed at enhancing safety in the use of alternative power systems.

As disclosed, the July 2025 edition of ‘Guidance Notes on the Installation of Fuel Cells on Ships’ incorporates recent regulatory updates and technical developments related to fuel cell technology in the maritime sector.

It is understood that it introduces two safety concepts for fuel cell spaces: emergency shutdown-protected fuel cell spaces and gas-safe fuel cell spaces. According to LR, the gas-safe fuel cell space concept enables installation of fuel cell power systems within conventional machinery spaces and simplifies retrofitting, while ensuring compliance with fire protection, explosion prevention, and hazardous zone requirements.

Reportedly, the document also addresses lifecycle considerations such as degradation, maintenance, and end-of-life performance, as well as operational topics such as power conditioning, thermal management, and inert gas purging. Specific recommendations are said to be provided for installation locations, access, and environmental resilience. LR noted that the updated guidance highlights the importance of risk assessments tailored to each installation, considering hazards including fire, explosion, toxicity, and electric shock.

Thomas Bayer, Lead Specialist, Fuel Cell Technology, Lloyd’s Register, commented: “This new guidance is intended to provide detailed information for supporting the safe integration and reliable operation of fuel cell technologies on board ships. By meticulously detailing the framework for safe integration and operation of fuel cell technologies, we are not just providing guidance for understanding and implementing of LR rules; we are fostering innovation and building confidence in the next generation of propulsion systems.”

In other news, LR partnered with Deployable Energy, a Houston-based nuclear technology company, to advance the safe use of micro-nuclear reactor technology to power ships. By replacing traditional marine fuels, the technology is expected to help reduce emissions, increase vessel efficiency, and extend time at sea without refueling.

Related Article

READ MORE

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles