LS Cable & System and Ørsted sign cable supply framework agreement
South Korean cable manufacturer LS Cable & System has entered into a five-year framework agreement with Ørsted for the opportunity to supply high voltage export cables for offshore wind farms.
Roe-hyun Myung, President & CEO of LS C&S, said: “The trend of investing in renewable energy will continue, even under the current COVID_19-situation. We are delighted to continue this cooperation with the leading company in offshore wind energy.”
LS C&S has previously supplied Ørsted with cables for the 1.2 GW Hornsea One and the 1.4 GW Hornsea Two offshore wind farms in the UK.
The company has also been contracted to supply the subsea cables for Ørsted’s 900 MW Greater Changhua 1 & 2a offshore wind farms in Taiwan.
Matthias Bausenwein, President of Ørsted Asia-Pacific, said: “The offshore wind market is growing fast, particularly in Asia Pacific. Ørsted as the global market leader needs strong, reliable and competitive suppliers. Therefore, we are very happy to have further strengthened our partnership with LS C&S.”
