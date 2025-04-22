Luxcara picks Geoquip Marine for geotechnical investigation work offshore Germany

Geoquip Marine Luxcara Waterekke
April 22, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Luxcara has awarded a contract to Geoquip Marine to perform the main geotechnical investigation for its Waterekke offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.

Source: Luxcara via LinkedIn

Geoquip Marine’s scope of work includes a detailed geotechnical campaign to characterize subsurface conditions, providing data to support the planning, design, and timely delivery of the Waterekke offshore wind farm.

Fieldwork is scheduled for completion in 2025. The appointment follows the 2024 collaboration of the two companies on the Waterkant offshore wind farm.

Luxcara won the right to build the 1.5 GW project in the 2024 offshore wind auction. The N-9.3 site is located approximately 85 kilometers northwest of the German island of Helgoland.

The offshore wind farm is expected to be connected to the national transmission grid as early as 2029, according to the developer.

In addition to Waterekke, Luxcara is also developing the Waterkant project in the German North Sea. The wind farm will be built approximately 90 kilometers off the island of Borkum and will have a capacity of about 270 MW.

The project is expected to generate clean electricity for approximately 400,000 households and contribute to Germany’s goal to reach a renewable energy share of 80% in the country’s power mix by 2030.

