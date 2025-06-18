One of ‘world’s largest’ geotechnical vessels stays with Geoquip Marine till 2030

One of 'world's largest' geotechnical vessels stays with Geoquip Marine until 2030
June 18, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Geoquip Marine, a provider of offshore geotechnical solutions, has extended the charter agreement with Norway’s Myklebusthaug for Dina Polaris until 2030, described as one of the world’s largest geotechnical vessels.

Source: Geoquip Marine

Also described as one of the world’s most capable geotechnical drilling vessels, the 99-meter vessel will remain part of Geoquip’s operational fleet through to 2030.

Dina Polaris is equipped with Geoquip Marine’s GMTR120 twin tower deepwater geotechnical drilling rig and is engineered for drilling, coring, sampling and testing across all soil types at depths down to 2,500 metres.

With an onboard soil laboratory, the company said its geotechnical engineers can conduct soil classification and determine strength parameters for design, analysis and assessments in real time for clients whilst offshore.

“This extension is a testament to the strength of our eight-year partnership with Myklebusthaug and the trust we’ve built with our clients through safely and consistently delivering high-quality data,” said Hans Hanse, Geoquip’s Head of Technical and Business Development.

“As the offshore energy industry rises to meet the challenges of the global energy transition, we’re proud that vessels like the Dina Polaris are helping our clients make confident, informed decisions, no matter where in the world they operate.”

The vessel was recently deployed for preliminary geotechnical site investigation for two 4 GW offshore wind projects in the German North Sea.

Of note, Geoquip Marine has been busy converting a platform supply vessel (PSV) into a geotechnical services platform to boost its fleet. The conversion of Geoquip Silvretta, equipped with Geoquip’s largest drilling rig, the GMTR150, was on schedule to be completed this spring.

